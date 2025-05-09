Matt Stafford Couldn’t Hide His Excitement Watching Davante Adams Tape at Rams Camp
Matthew Stafford looks pretty happy to have Davante Adams on his team. The Rams quarterback was in a team meeting at minicamp this week where coach Sean McVay showed some highlights of Adams's from last season with the New York Jets.
Stafford could not hide his delight watching what Adams is capable of on the field. There were whistles and applause, but Stafford's reactions were true excitement.
He shook his head in disbelief. He rested his chin in his hands the way that people do when they are completely enchanted by something.
It's quite a reaction for a quarterback who has spent his career throwing the football to guys like Puka Nacua, Cooper Kupp and Calvin Johnson.
Adams, who turns 33 in December, is a six-time Pro Bowler and three-time All-Pro. Last year he played 14 games between the New York Jets and Las Vegas Raiders and caught 85 balls for 1,063 yards and eight touchdowns.
Clearly everyone in the building is excited to see what he can do this year. They already look pretty excited just watching what he did last year. Especially the new coach and quarterback.