Sean McVay Was Fired Up While Using Film to Introduce Davante Adams to Rams Teammates
Los Angeles Rams OTAs are back in session, and the newest weapon for Matthew Stafford and the Rams offense is in the building: three-time All-Pro Davante Adams.
The 32-year-old pass catcher has bounced around the league a bit since leaving the Green Bay Packers after the 2021 season, but remains a highly productive player—and a strong replacement for Cooper Kupp in coach Sean McVay's offense.
In a video shared by Los Angeles Thursday, McVay introduced Adams to his new Rams teammates in the only way a true football guy knows how: grinding some tape.
McVay picked out some of his favorite plays from Adams during his 2024 season with the New York Jets to show just how impressive the veteran wide receiver is, and what he can add to the offense this year. Adams had the chance to sit back and watch as his new coach shared a ton of praise for his game.
After being granted his release by the Jets in the offseason, Adams signed with the Rams on a two-year, $46 million deal with $26 million guaranteed. McVay was extremely active in recruiting the six-time Pro Bowler during the offseason, and ultimately got his guy.
Playing alongside Aaron Rodgers, Adams established himself as arguably the NFL's best wide receiver with the Packers, leading the league with 18 touchdowns in 2020 before setting career highs with 123 receptions and 1,553 yards (and 11 touchdowns) in 2021. He was traded to the Las Vegas Raiders after the season, and posted a second consecutive 1,500-yard season catching passes from his former Fresno State quarterback Derek Carr, adding a league-leading 14 touchdowns. The Raiders quarterback situation deteriorated in '23, and during the '24 season he was traded to the Jets, where he reunited with Rodgers but was not able to help right the ship in the Meadowlands.
He is excited to be back with a stable franchise in L.A., and his poor experiences in Las Vegas and New York have him motivated.
“Well, first I’ve got to make sure it’s not me,” Adams said in April, per The Athletic's Mike Silver. “So, we’re going to get over there and see. If it gets dysfunctional, it means that I was the one making those organizations dysfunctional.”