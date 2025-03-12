Matthew Stafford Told Hilarious Story Behind Cooper Kupp’s Viral Analytical Interview
The Los Angeles Rams bid farewell to veteran wide receiver Cooper Kupp on Wednesday, a player best known for his route-running skills, high football IQ... and one particular viral interview.
Back in 2021, after the Rams' regular season win over the Jacksonville Jaguars, Kupp gave an insanely complicated and technical answer about how he scored a touchdown that stunned an NFL reporter and the football community alike. Here's the interview for a quick refresher:
That moment was brought up by quarterback Matthew Stafford on a recent guest appearance on the New Heights podcast with Travis and Jason Kelce, and apparently, there's a great story behind Kupp's analytical answer.
Stafford admitted he and the Rams "give [Kupp] s---" for that interview all the time, and he then explained why Kupp peppered the reporter with a truckload of NFL jargon.
"The story behind that is, he's doing this interview postgame which he doesn't love being in front of the camera anyways," Stafford said. "And the reporter asks him a question and he answers it, she asks him another question and he answers it. It's like a third question and he's like, 'Okay, what is going on here? I'm trying to get off the field, get in the locker room and go.'
"She asks him one more question and so he's like, 'You know what? I'm just going to go top rope way over your head so that you're just gonna go 'okay thanks Cooper see you later'... Pretty veteran move by Coop."
Too funny.
It's moments like these that the Rams will miss from their beloved star wideout.