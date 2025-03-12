Rams Make Official Decision on Cooper Kupp’s Future With Team
Cooper Kupp is headed for free agency.
On Wednesday, the Los Angeles Rams informed the former All-Pro receiver of their plans to release him. This move had been telegraphed for weeks given Kupp's injury issues and the size of his contract. The Rams agreed to sign Davante Adams earlier in the week, all but sealing Kupp's fate.
The Rams selected Kupp in the third round of the 2017 NFL draft and he became a cornerstone of the team's offense. In 2021, he caught 145 passes for 1,947 yards with 16 touchdowns. He won NFL Offensive Player of the Year as the Rams won their first Super Bowl title. Kupp was also named Super Bowl MVP.
Since the 2021 campaign, Kupp has not been able to stay healthy. In 2022, he missed nine games due to an ankle sprain that required surgery. A lingering hamstring injury cost him four games to start the 2023 season, and another ankle sprain saw him miss five games in 2024.
Kupp had two years left on the three-year, $80.1 million contract extension he signed in 2021. He was scheduled to count $29.8 million against the salary cap in 2025 and $27.3 million in 2026. His 2025 salary is only guaranteed for $5 million, and no money is guaranteed in 2026. Releasing him will save the Rams a lot of money.
It's the end of an era in LA, as Adams and Puka Nacua will now be Matthew Stafford's go-to receiving tandem.