Matthew Stafford Could Only Chuckle at Rams GM’s ‘Interesting Words’ on QB’s Return
Matthew Stafford is sticking with the Los Angeles Rams, as the two sides agreed on a deal last week that will have the quarterback back with the team for 2025 season. That came after the franchise allowed Stafford to talk to teams around the league to see what type of value he had.
Stafford, who has been with the Rams since being traded from the Lions in 2021, is coming off a year in which he led them to the NFC West title and a playoff win before losing to the Philadelphia Eagles in the divisional round.
Rams GM Les Snead commented on the deal for the first time on Wednesday, saying it was "a renewal of vows" between the franchise and QB.
Stafford responded to that later in the day, telling the L.A. Times with a chuckle: "Les is a man of interesting words. I love Les. Whatever he wants to say, he can say. I just know I'm excited to be back."
Rams fans have to feel the same way, because it sure feels like the 37-year-old QB still has plenty left in the tank.