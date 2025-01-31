Matthew Stafford Had Perfect Gift for Lions Fan Who Sold Prized Jersey for Tickets
Two weeks ago, a Detroit Lions fan named Bryson Machonga sought to attend the team's divisional round playoff game against the Washington Commanders alongside his daughter, a fan of the team's All-Pro wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown.
But Machonga, as well as other Lions fans detailed in a story for the Detroit Free Press, faced just one problem. Detroit's recent success, a run to the NFC title game in '23 and a 15-win regular season in '24, had rendered tickets far too expensive.
So seeking to create a lifetime memory for his daughter, Machonga sold one of his most prized possessions, a signed jersey from former longtime Lions QB—and current Los Angeles Rams signal-caller—Matthew Stafford, as well as other valuable and cherished sports memorabilia, such as the Wisconsin native's signed gear from former Badgers players Russell Wilson and Ron Dayne.
Not only did Machonga and his daughter get to attend the playoff game, but the longtime Lions fan received a perfect gift from his favorite player.
According to Dave Boucher of the Detroit Free Press, Stafford, the father of four daughters, read the article detailing the lengths that Machonga went to create a special memory for his own daughter. And not only did Stafford understand Machonga's decision to sell the prized Lions jersey—as the Lions fan had hoped—he also clearly respected it and wanted to give back. Stafford asked a Rams equipment manager for help.
"I don't have social media, etc. but can we find this guy and send him a jersey of mine," Stafford apparently sent in a text message to the equipment manager, according to Boucher.
Machonga then received a package at his house, which contained a new signed jersey, one Stafford wore—and saved—during the Lions' 2014 season, in which they went 11-5, at the time their most wins in a season since 1991. The package also contained a personalized message from Stafford.
"I was over the moon. … Disbelief at the start. But then it just turned into resounding joy, excitement," Machonga told Boucher. "It just reconfirmed who Matthew Stafford is. He had no reason to go about doing this. He had no gain. He's not our quarterback anymore ..."
"He went out of his way in a playoff week."