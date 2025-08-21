Matthew Stafford Cracked Perfect Joke to Start His Remarks on Back Injury
At long last, Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford has opened up about the mysterious back injury that has kept him sidelined for almost a month. And he began said remarks with the perfect joke.
Standing before the media on Thursday, Stafford started the press conference (reportedly his first since June) by asking, "You guys all want to talk about this paper cut I got last night?"
No, Matthew, we do not. But good guess! Take a peek at that funny moment below:
Jokes aside, the 37-year-old said that he feels "pretty good" right now as he gets back to practicing.
"I was able to do even more than I thought I was going to be able to do the first day, and then I’ve just been trying to stack days," he said. “Backs are sometimes interesting things. It’s not cut and dry, what’s what and how you’re going to feel. So I really appreciate our team, our head coach and everybody taking a day-to-day approach with me and doing everything they can to try and help me out."
The signal-caller did not, however, discuss the specifics of the injury, though he noted he has done "everything under the sun" to get back to action and said he can't recall a specific incident that sparked the issue.
And of course, asked if he'd be ready for Week 1, he declined to comment.
“I’m not going to answer questions like that. … It’s probably a day-to-day thing. I’m just doing everything I can to try and be out there for the next practice.”
We'll see soon enough. The Rams open their season on Sept. 7 with a game against the Texans at 4:25 p.m.