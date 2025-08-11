Mattew Stafford Spent Rams Practice in a Very Expensive Mobile Rejuvenation Chamber
Matthew Stafford did not practice with the Rams today despite the fact that over the weekend coach Sean McVay said he was "looking forward to progressing him back into practice on Monday." McVay told reporters that the veteran quarterback "didn’t feel good enough,” so they kept him out according to ESPN NFL Nation's Sarah Barshop.
Instead, Stafford, who recently received an epidural because of an aggravated disc in his back, spent some time in a mobile rejuvenation trailer.
Specifically, an "Ammortal chamber," which was located inside what looks like an airstream trailer without many windows. The company's website touts the chamber as the "fastest way to reset, recharge, and rejuvenate the body, mind and spirit." It retails for $159,500.
Here are some pictures:
Here's a video from a couple years ago when the company was just starting out where it's jokingly called the "God Chamber."
Anyway, that's where Matthew Stafford is right now as he gears up to start Week 1.