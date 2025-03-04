Matthew Stafford Rejected Lucrative Offer From Giants, NFL Host Says
The Matthew Stafford sweepstakes came to an end over the weekend when the veteran quarterback agreed to a new deal to remain with the Los Angeles Rams.
Various teams had expressed interest in trading for Stafford and subsequently signing him to a new contract, but ultimately he opted to remain in L.A. Among the teams that were in pursuit of the 37-year-old were the New York Giants, who are in the market for a quarterback after parting ways with Daniel Jones last year.
While they missed out on Stafford, it wasn't for lack of trying. According to NFL Network host Rich Eisen, the Giants not only matched the Rams' trade demands for Stafford, they also offered him a more lucrative contract than the deal he signed with Los Angeles. Despite that, Stafford chose to return to the Rams.
"I heard the Giants and Raiders' interest in Matthew Stafford was quite real, and it was hairy at certain junctures last week. And I heard the Giants hit the number... and they hit the trade comp, too. They were in," said Eisen on The Rich Eisen Show. "The Giants even hired [Stafford's] brother in law, Chad Hall, on the coaching staff. And so, they really made a run."
"I think at the end of the day, the Staffords like looking at the sun setting over the Pacific Ocean, and it's, when it all comes down to it, it's the best spot for him [to win]," said Eisen.
Precisely what New York was willing to part with in order to land Stafford remains unclear, but Eisen indicates that they met the Rams' asking price and also offered the veteran quarterback a hefty contract, though they still came up short.
After missing out on Stafford, it's back to the drawing boards for the Giants as they look to solve their quarterback woes.