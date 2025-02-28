Giants 'Shifting' Interest to Aaron Rodgers As Matthew Stafford Returns to Rams
The first big quarterback domino of the NFL offseason has fallen.
According to several reports on Friday afternoon, Matthew Stafford is set to return to the Los Angeles Rams on a restructured deal.
The relationship between Stafford and the Rams appeared to be potentially strained, with Stafford’s camp seeking and acquiring permission to seek a trade to a team that might be ready to up his pay to $50 million per year. Now, the two parties are staying together on a restructured deal.
With Stafford off the table, the teams who were hoping to pry him away from the Rams—namely the New York Giants and Las Vegas Raiders—head back to the drawing board.
According to Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer, the Giants are looking into several potential veterans to bring in, including Aaron Rodgers. The Athletic's Dianna Russini confirmed the report, stating the Giants are "shifting their interest" to Rodgers with Stafford now off the table.
Rodgers spent the past two seasons with the Jets with disappointing results. When a new front office took over this offseason, they informed Rodgers that the team was going to move in a different direction.
We’ll see how the offseason plays out, but if Rodgers enjoyed his time playing in New York City (well, technically New Jersey) there might be a path to him sticking around.