Matthew Stafford’s Wife Dishes on Rams QB Playing Through Painful Injury

Kelly Stafford revealed a Week 15 injury.

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) is sacked by Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Moro Ojomo (97) in the second half in a 2025 NFC divisional round game at Lincoln Financial Field.
Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) is sacked by Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Moro Ojomo (97) in the second half in a 2025 NFC divisional round game at Lincoln Financial Field. / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
Matthew Stafford's late-season push to lead the Los Angeles Rams to the NFC West crown and a playoff victory over the Minnesota Vikings looks even more impressive in the wake of a revelation made by his wife, Kelly, on her podcast Wednesday.

Stafford, who fought through a rib injury early in the Rams' 28-22 divisional round loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, actually originally suffered four cracked ribs against the San Francisco 49ers back in Week 15, Kelly Stafford said on her latest episode.

Anyone who has followed Stafford's long career will not be surprised by the news, as he's long been appreciated as one of the toughest signal-callers in the game. That he was able to throw for over 300 yards and two touchdowns in the season-ending defeat despite dealing with that pain is pretty impressive.

Stafford, who told media that he'd take some time but thought he still had some football in him, will son make a decision on his football future. Barring something unexpected he'll be putting it all on the line for the Rams once again.

