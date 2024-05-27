Mavericks Fans Boo Travis Kelce Before Giving Patrick Mahomes a Warm Welcome
Kansas City Chiefs superstars Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce were in attendance at the American Airlines Center on Sunday night to take in Game 3 of the Western Conference finals between the Minnesota Timberwolves and Dallas Mavericks.
The star teammates and reigning Super Bowl champs were seated courtside for Sunday's game, and when shown on the Jumbotron in Dallas, they received vastly different welcomes from the home crowd.
Kelce, who was shown on the big screen first, received a chorus of boos from those in attendance. Moments later when Mahomes filled the screen, those boos turned into cheers, as the Chiefs' quarterback was treated to quite a warm welcome compared to Kelce.
The Mavs welcomed them on social media, too, tagging Mahomes and introducing Kelce as Taylor Swift's boyfriend in a post on X.
Kelce took the booing well, acting surprised before waving at the crowd and pointing in the direction of his quarterback, who was sitting next to his wife Brittany. Mahomes soaked up the applause, rising to his feet and lifting his arms to fire up the home crowd.
Mahomes is a big Mavs fan and frequently tweets in support of the team. Meanwhile, Kelce was at the arena for the second consecutive night, having been spotted in a suite during the Dallas Stars' 3–1 win over the Edmonton Oilers in Game 2 of their Western Conference Final showdown on Saturday evening.