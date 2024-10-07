Maxx Crosby Emphatically Cleared the Air Over Rumored Disconnect on Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders star Maxx Crosby wasn't happy during his postgame media address Sunday, during which he voiced his frustrations over a recent rumor that stemmed from former NFL GM Michael Lombardi in a recent appearance on The Pat McAfee Show.
During Lombardi's appearance on the program, the former executive suggested that Crosby was not in attendance while sidelined for last week's game against the Cleveland Browns due to a fractured relationship between the star edge rusher and coach Antonio Pierce.
The game against the Browns was the first absence of Crosby's NFL career, and he made clear that his absence was in no way related to any disconnect between himself and Pierce.
"I gotta hear these clowns talking online... talking on The Pat McAfee Show saying something's going on. And they're speaking for me saying I should be on the sideline when I've got a high ankle sprain," said Crosby, via Vegas Sports Today. "Everyone knows my intentions but they try to speak for me... Don't speak on my name when you don't know what the hell is going on."
"We got clowns that are online, they got their one day of the week where they get to go on The Pat McAfee Show and talk... You were a GM for one year. It's embarrassing."
After a segment about Davante Adams's reported trade request from Las Vegas, Lombardi hinted that Crosby may also be looking for a ticket out of town, citing his absence from the sidelines as a sign of possible unhappiness. Crosby admitted that he was "bothered" by the comments, and made clear that he had no desire to leave the Raiders.
"Come on, bro. You know where I want to be. You think I want to be anywhere else? No. I have this s–– tatted on my body. I don't want to go anywhere."
Crosby returned from his one-game absence for Las Vegas' Week 5 clash against the Denver Broncos. He recorded three tackles and sacked rookie quarterback Bo Nix twice.