Maxx Crosby Delivers Strong Message to Raiders Fans After OT Loss to Jaguars
The Raiders suffered a disappointing defeat against the Jaguars on Sunday, coming up just short in overtime after trying and failing to convert a two-point attempt to win the game.
At 2–6, Las Vegas has lost six of its last seven games following a 1–0 start to the year. The team’s 29 points on Sunday was the most the Raiders offense has scored all year, but it still wasn’t enough to get them back in the win column.
After the overtime loss, star edge rusher Maxx Crosby took to social media with a message of encouragement for Raiders fans, ensuring them that things will get better for the struggling team.
“Raider Nation I Love Yall With Everything In My Heart & Soul. Yall Deserve Better. Stay As One, It Will Change,” wrote Crosby on X, along with an eagle emoji and a black heart emoji.
Crosby, as he so often does, had an excellent game on defense. He recorded four tackles, one sack, one pass defense and three tackles for loss while helping to mitigate Jacksonville’s passing offense. Trevor Lawrence didn’t throw a touchdown in the game, but the Jaguars rushed for 151 yards and three scores.
Crosby was asked about his social media post after the loss, and he made clear just how much playing for this franchise means to him.
“Personally, I just have a special connection with the fan base. I’ve been here for seven years now... They’ve been through it just like I’ve been through it,” said Crosby.
“We pour everything into this... The kid in me. Being a fan, growing up, it’s all I cared about. It’s my whole life. Watched every single game on Sundays and made my dad drive me to Buffalo Wild Wings on Sunday to watch the games.... I know everyone puts their time and effort to come and watch us play, and spend their hard earned money to get tickets and watch us play, taking every Sunday to watch us perform. Falling short, time and time again, I feel for them. It sucks. I’m going to just continue giving everything I’ve got until I can’t anymore.”
Crosby has been the subject of trade rumors once again this year, which has become something of a trend for him as he continues to shine while the rest of the team struggles. He’s never shied away from how much he adores being a Raider, and even after Sunday’s crushing loss, Crosby continues to express his appreciation for the fan base.