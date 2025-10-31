Maxx Crosby Trade Destinations: Three Landing Spots for Raiders Star Pass Rusher
As we head into Week 9 of the 2025 NFL season, the league’s trade deadline is fast approaching, with all deals needing to be completed by 4 p.m. ET Tuesday, Nov. 4.
While a handful of moves have already gone down (see: Keion White and Kyle Dugger being shipped out of New England, a Michael Carter II for John Metchie III swap between the Jets and Eagles, etc.), the majority of the remaining deals likely won’t unfold, if at all, until we’re through the upcoming slate and truly Tuesday’s deadline.
Among the many potential player names that have been floated as trade targets is Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby. Crosby is in the midst of his seventh NFL season in Las Vegas and, while both he and the team have stated that they don’t want to part ways, their 2-5 start to the ‘25 campaign could force both sides into a difficult decision.
Here are three teams that could use Crosby’s services, should the Raiders decide to move him.
Dallas Cowboys
The Cowboys took it upon themselves this past summer to trade arguably the top defensive player in football, Micah Parsons, to the Packers after failed contract extension talks. While the move freed up plenty of future cap space and moved the franchise on from what they seemingly thought was a headache in the building, it also left a massive hole at pass rusher.
Enter Crosby.
The 28-year-old has consistently been among the league’s best at rushing the passer, amassing 12-plus sacks in each of his last two fully healthy seasons. So far in 2025, he’s logged four, and would help Dallas boost its 37% pass-rush win rate—19th in the NFL—while adding to their current sack total of 15, the ninth-lowest in the league.
Philadelphia Eagles
Losing both Milton Williams and Josh Sweat in free agency this offseason has proven to be quite a burden for the Eagles, who have struggled to return to their 2024 pass-rushing form.
After notching top-half-of-the-league numbers in sacks (41), sack rate (6.6%), and pass rush win rate (43%) on its way to a Super Bowl LX win, Philadelphia has seen its production dip dramatically in 2025, currently ranking 21st, 24th, and 18th, respectively, in those categories.
The re-signing of 37-year-old Brandon Graham isn’t likely to move the needle. But general manager Howie Roseman going big-game hunting for a guy like Crosby could break the gauge entirely.
New England Patriots
New England’s defense has been dominant against the run through the first eight games of the 2025 season, ranking third in the NFL in run-stop win rate at 35% while having yet to allow an opposing running back to rush for more than 50 yards.
Despite bolstering one of the league’s top interior duos in Williams and Christian Barmore, however, the Patriots haven’t had the easiest time rushing the passer, logging just a 36% pass-rush win rate—21st in the NFL.
The Patriots just traded former second-round pick Keion White to the 49ers this week, and while veterans Harold Landry III and K’Lavon Chaisson have done their best off the edge, Mike Vrabel and Co. could use one more star on their roster to not only get over the hump in the AFC East, but also potentially be a postseason contender in Drake Maye’s second season.