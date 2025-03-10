Maxx Crosby Gets Candid on Trade Rumors Before Record Deal With Raiders
Before Maxx Crosby re-signed with the Las Vegas Raiders on a then-record three-year, $106.5 million extension, Crosby was regularly the subject of trade speculation. From Lions fans hoping Crosby could fill in after Aidan Hutchinson's injury to other pass rush needy fanbases, there was at least chatter of where Crosby could head if the Raiders were to trade him.
Crosby admitted that even he considered his options prior to re-signing with the Raiders, especially after he saw another head coach fired from his team. In the end though, Crosby always preferred to stay a Raider, and will do just that as he and the new regime look to turn Las Vegas into a contender.
"The last two years I feel like the trade rumors have been out of this world," Crosby told Steve Wyche on NFL Network. “It started from other fanbases from Detroit to Green Bay to a lot of other places. After [Antonio Pierce] got fired, it put me in a limbo, 'alright, am I ready to do this again?' This is going to be my fifth head coach in less than seven years, which is crazy. I'm thinking about everything. I've got to consider everything, and I also had the contract coming up. I really had to figure out what was gonna be best for me. Obviously my No.1 option was Las Vegas, I want to be here."
Crosby continued: "I want to be not only the greatest Raider, but the greatest to do it, period. I want to do it in one jersey. ... I feel like I'm Silver and Black to the core and I got drafted here for a reason and we're gonna win here."
Crosby is remaining with the Raiders, where he can continue to build his legacy. Though the Raiders have been in a regular state of upheaval over the last two decades, the franchise seems ready to build stability and consistency with their hirings of John Spytek and Pete Carroll, as well as bringing Tom Brady into the ownership group. With Crosby locked up, they can still build around their cornerstone player.