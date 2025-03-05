Raiders Sign Star Pass Rusher Maxx Crosby to Record-Breaking Extension
Crosby is now the highest paid non-QB in NFL history.
Las Vegas Raiders star defensive end Maxx Crosby has signed a three-year, $106.5 million extension that includes $91.5 guaranteed, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. Crosby is now the highest-paid non-quarterback in NFL history.
The 27-year-old Crosby has played for the Raiders franchise for the entirety of his six year career, making 89 starts in 95 games. He has notched 366 combined tackles, which includes 59.5 sacks and 105 tackles for loss.
Crosby is coming off a 2024 season where he played in an injury-shortened 12 games and made 7.5 sacks. Crosby has been named second-team All-Pro twice in his time with the Raiders, and when healthy, is one of the best pass rushers in the NFL.
