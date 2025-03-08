Maxx Crosby Has Simple Reaction to Raiders Trading for Seahawks QB Geno Smith
For much of his career, defensive end Maxx Crosby has been the biggest name on the Las Vegas Raiders—helping his team forge an identity after relocating from California to Nevada.
Now, he'll have company. The Raiders hired coach Pete Carroll on Jan. 25, and on Friday they reportedly traded for Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith.
This flurry of moves appears to have energized Crosby, who has made just one playoff trip in his first six years with the franchise; on Friday, he posted a statement to social media to that effect.
"LFG!!!!!!!!!" he wrote along with a trio of Jolly Roger emojis.
Crosby has made four consecutive Pro Bowls, garnering down-ballot All-Pro and Defensive Player of the Year votes in the process. Smith, on the other hand, made the Pro Bowl in 2022 and '23 after years of struggling to hold down a steady gig.
Las Vegas slumped to its worst record since 2013 this past season, but will have a chance to bounce back with a proven veteran at the controls.