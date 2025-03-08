SI

Maxx Crosby Has Simple Reaction to Raiders Trading for Seahawks QB Geno Smith

It's safe to say the defensive end is fired up.

Patrick Andres

Pete Carroll and Maxx Crosby pose at a press conference on Jan. 27, 2025.
Pete Carroll and Maxx Crosby pose at a press conference on Jan. 27, 2025. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In this story:

For much of his career, defensive end Maxx Crosby has been the biggest name on the Las Vegas Raiders—helping his team forge an identity after relocating from California to Nevada.

Now, he'll have company. The Raiders hired coach Pete Carroll on Jan. 25, and on Friday they reportedly traded for Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith.

This flurry of moves appears to have energized Crosby, who has made just one playoff trip in his first six years with the franchise; on Friday, he posted a statement to social media to that effect.

"LFG!!!!!!!!!" he wrote along with a trio of Jolly Roger emojis.

Crosby has made four consecutive Pro Bowls, garnering down-ballot All-Pro and Defensive Player of the Year votes in the process. Smith, on the other hand, made the Pro Bowl in 2022 and '23 after years of struggling to hold down a steady gig.

Las Vegas slumped to its worst record since 2013 this past season, but will have a chance to bounce back with a proven veteran at the controls.

More NFL on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Patrick Andres
PATRICK ANDRES

Patrick Andres is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He joined SI in December 2022, having worked for The Blade, Athlon Sports, Fear the Sword and Diamond Digest. Andres has covered everything from zero-attendance Big Ten basketball to a seven-overtime college football game. He is a graduate of Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism with a double major in history .

Home/NFL