Maxx Crosby Shared the 'Exciting' Message Pete Carroll Gave to Him About Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders organization seems pumped to have Pete Carroll as the team's new head coach, especially star defensive end Maxx Crosby.
When speaking out how excited he is to have Carroll lead the Raiders, Crosby highlighted one message the Super Bowl winning coach said to them.
"The main things that [Carroll] talked about is, we're going right now," Crosby said, via NFL.com. "We're not wasting time. That's the one thing he mentioned to me after his press conference. We're going to get this thing rolling. So, it's exciting. That's my mentality every year. I want to win every year. That's the competition in me, and I see that in him. I feel like everybody, from the new ownership group, from [owner] Mark [Davis], everybody's on the same mindset when it comes to attacking this new regime."
This is the same message Carroll told reporters at his introductory press conference on Monday. He said "We’re starting right now and going for it immediately."
The Raiders have only had a winning record one time in Crosby's career, back in 2021. The four-time Pro Bowler has been with the team since 2019. It's safe to assume he's ready to start winning and have better success, so it helps to bring in a coach who's been in those winning situations before.
"It's exciting," Crosby said. "I think the number one thing you look at is just energy. We talked about it a few times. Competition as well. As a competitor, as somebody who brings energy all the time and lives off that and expects it from others, I love somebody with that type of mentality. So he's a winner. He's done it his whole career. And it's just exciting to see what's going to come soon."
The Raiders will look to improve on their 4–13 record from this season.