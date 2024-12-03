SI

Megatron at Universal Studios Goes Viral for Roasting Young Fan Over 49ers' Struggles

San Francisco fans can't hide during a frustrating season.

Patrick Andres

A 49ers fan went viral for his interaction with Megatron at a recent meet and greet at Universal Studios.
Hall of Fame wide receiver Calvin Johnson averaged 84 yards per game against the San Francisco 49ers during his nine-year career.

However, he isn't the only Megatron to get the better of the 49ers.

On Monday, a viral video circulated on social media depicting an encounter between a young San Francisco fan and the Megatron character at a Universal Studios theme park. In the video, the Transformers villain gives the child a hard time for his 49ers fandom.

"Bang, bang, Niner gang?" Megatron taunts. "What are you gonna teach me how to do? Lose the Super Bowl three times in a row? I know it hurts. It hurts bad."

San Francisco, with two Super Bowl losses in the past five years in its back pocket, is 5-7 this season. The 49ers are on pace for a 7-10 record, which would be their worst mark since a 6-10 campaign in 2020.

This, however, would almost certainly be the first season in which San Francisco has been roasted by a theme park robot.

