Megatron at Universal Studios Goes Viral for Roasting Young Fan Over 49ers' Struggles
Hall of Fame wide receiver Calvin Johnson averaged 84 yards per game against the San Francisco 49ers during his nine-year career.
However, he isn't the only Megatron to get the better of the 49ers.
On Monday, a viral video circulated on social media depicting an encounter between a young San Francisco fan and the Megatron character at a Universal Studios theme park. In the video, the Transformers villain gives the child a hard time for his 49ers fandom.
"Bang, bang, Niner gang?" Megatron taunts. "What are you gonna teach me how to do? Lose the Super Bowl three times in a row? I know it hurts. It hurts bad."
San Francisco, with two Super Bowl losses in the past five years in its back pocket, is 5-7 this season. The 49ers are on pace for a 7-10 record, which would be their worst mark since a 6-10 campaign in 2020.
This, however, would almost certainly be the first season in which San Francisco has been roasted by a theme park robot.