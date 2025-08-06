Mekhi Becton Is the Ultimate Hype Man for Justin Herbert
Justin Herbert is one popular guy.
His coach Jim Harbaugh can’t stop hyping him up, and now he’s getting delightful compliments of confidence from his offensive line as well.
In a recent video of mic’d up moments shared by the team from training camp, first-year Charger Mekhi Becton made sure to let Herbert know that he’s one special guy.
“You’re amazing bro,” Becton told his QB. “I don’t give a f--- what you say. Keep telling me no all you want, I’m gonna keep calling you amazing? How about that? And you make sure that you tell yourself that every f------ morning. When you look in the mirror, ‘I’m f------ Justin Herbert, and I’m amazing.’”
Fresh off a Super Bowl win with the Philadelphia Eagles, it looks like Becton is fitting in just fine with his new team. Overall, vibes seem high at Chargers camp if their mic’d up content is to be believed.
Whether the high vibes can turn into the postseason success that the Chargers have craved for so long remains to be seen.
Los Angeles kicks off their season in Brazil against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sept. 5.