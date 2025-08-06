SI

Mekhi Becton Is the Ultimate Hype Man for Justin Herbert

Get yourself a teammate like Mekhi Becton.

Tyler Lauletta

Justin Herbert’s teammates can’t stop reminding him how special he is.
Justin Herbert is one popular guy.

His coach Jim Harbaugh can’t stop hyping him up, and now he’s getting delightful compliments of confidence from his offensive line as well.

In a recent video of mic’d up moments shared by the team from training camp, first-year Charger Mekhi Becton made sure to let Herbert know that he’s one special guy.

“You’re amazing bro,” Becton told his QB. “I don’t give a f--- what you say. Keep telling me no all you want, I’m gonna keep calling you amazing? How about that? And you make sure that you tell yourself that every f------ morning. When you look in the mirror, ‘I’m f------ Justin Herbert, and I’m amazing.’”

Fresh off a Super Bowl win with the Philadelphia Eagles, it looks like Becton is fitting in just fine with his new team. Overall, vibes seem high at Chargers camp if their mic’d up content is to be believed.

Whether the high vibes can turn into the postseason success that the Chargers have craved for so long remains to be seen.

Los Angeles kicks off their season in Brazil against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sept. 5.

Tyler Lauletta
TYLER LAULETTA

Tyler Lauletta is a staff writer for the Breaking and Trending News Team/team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI, he covered sports for nearly a decade at Business Insider, and helped design and launch the OffBall newsletter. He is a graduate of Temple University in Philadelphia, and remains an Eagles and Phillies sicko. When not watching or blogging about sports, Tyler can be found scratching his dog behind the ears.

