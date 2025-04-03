Mel Kiper Jr. Lays Out Way NFC Team Can Get Travis Hunter and Shedeur Sanders in Draft
The 2025 NFL draft is now just a few weeks away, which means there's still a bunch of time for analysts to throw out wild scenarios of how things could play out once names start getting called in Green Bay.
Mel Kiper Jr., who has been doing this for a long time, did just that this week when he broke down how two of the draft's biggest prospects—Colorado's Travis Hunter and Shedeur Sanders—could end up being picked by the same franchise.
That team? The New York Giants, who own the third pick.
"How about this scenario?" Kiper asked during an ESPN draft preview show. "You get Travis Hunter at three. Shedeur Sanders drops, you can trade back into the first round and get Shedeur Sanders. Then, you've got Hunter and Sanders if you're the Giants. That's a scenario possibly could take place. In Field's Mock Draft 4.0, he's got Shedeur at No. 3 to the Giants. I would have no problem with that."
Kiper added:
"I will say this. What if Shedeur Sanders is there for the Steelers? What if Shedeur Sanders gets down to 15 to 20, and the Giants passed on him for Travis Hunter? Do the Giants try to get back up and get both Colorado players—the quarterback and the great all-purpose, Travis Hunter? It's going to be really fun."
That would be a lot of fun. Will it happen? Probably not. But that's what makes the days leading up to the draft some of the wildest days of the sports year.