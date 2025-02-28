Miami QB Cam Ward Makes Official Decision About Throwing at Combine
Miami quarterback Cam Ward, who is considered one of the top picks in this year's NFL Draft, officially decided to not throw at the NFL scouting combine. He noted that his tape speaks for itself, and said "five years of film" is why he chose not to throw this weekend.
This decision didn't come as a major surprise by any means for NFL teams, as it was expected for Ward to not throw at the combine. Ward will instead throw at Miami's pro day on March 24.
Multiple draft prospects will not be participating in the NFL scouting combine this weekend, including fellow quarterback Shedeur Sanders. Ward and Sanders are expected to be the top two quarterbacks selected in the draft.
In one season with the Hurricanes, Ward completed 67.2% of his passes for 4,313 yards, 39 touchdowns and seven interceptions. In Sports Illustrated's recent mock draft, Ward was projected to be selected No. 3 overall by the New York Giants.