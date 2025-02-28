SI

Miami QB Cam Ward Makes Official Decision About Throwing at Combine

The standout quarterback is expected to be one of the top draft picks.

Madison Williams

Miami quarterback Cam Ward warms up before a game.
Miami quarterback Cam Ward warms up before a game. / Jasen Vinlove-Imagn Images
Miami quarterback Cam Ward, who is considered one of the top picks in this year's NFL Draft, officially decided to not throw at the NFL scouting combine. He noted that his tape speaks for itself, and said "five years of film" is why he chose not to throw this weekend.

This decision didn't come as a major surprise by any means for NFL teams, as it was expected for Ward to not throw at the combine. Ward will instead throw at Miami's pro day on March 24.

Multiple draft prospects will not be participating in the NFL scouting combine this weekend, including fellow quarterback Shedeur Sanders. Ward and Sanders are expected to be the top two quarterbacks selected in the draft.

In one season with the Hurricanes, Ward completed 67.2% of his passes for 4,313 yards, 39 touchdowns and seven interceptions. In Sports Illustrated's recent mock draft, Ward was projected to be selected No. 3 overall by the New York Giants.

MADISON WILLIAMS

Madison Williams is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, where she specializes in tennis but covers a wide range of sports from a national perspective. Before joining SI in 2022, Williams worked at The Sporting News. Having graduated from Augustana College, she completed a master’s in sports media at Northwestern University. She is a dog mom and an avid reader.

