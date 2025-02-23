NFL Insider Says Shedeur Sanders Isn’t Throwing at Combine, Will Focus on Interviews
The upcoming NFL combine will give coaches, scouts and fans of teams across the league the chance to get a better glimpse of many of the best players in college football who are expected to be taken near the top of the draft.
One player that won’t be taking part in the festivities? Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders.
Per NFL insider Ian Rapoport, Sanders will be in attendance in Indianapolis during the combine in order to meet with teams, but does not plan on throwing. At least, that’s what it feels like he’s saying after decoding this tweet.
Sanders’s decision continues a trend we’ve seen in recent years of top quarterback prospects keeping their throws to their pro days rather than take part in the combine.
While it’s disappointing that fans won’t be able to see how Sanders would stack up against the rest of the QB class in the 40-yard dash, three-cone drill, and other exercises, it hardly comes as a surprise.