2025 NFL Mock Draft 6.0: First-Round Predictions for Every Team
Mock draft 1.0 | Mock draft 2.0 | Mock draft 3.0 | Mock draft 4.0 | Mock draft 5.0
The Philadelphia Eagles own the Lombardi Trophy, college football showcase games are in the past and the NFL combine starts Feb. 27.
In other words, it’s NFL draft season.
After the combine, teams enter a month-and-a-half stretch full of pro days, workouts and private visits with hopes of refining their boards for April 24, when the 2025 draft begins in Green Bay.
But for now—before the predraft process hits a new gear—here are Sports Illustrated’s latest projections.
1. Tennessee Titans (3–14)
Biggest needs: QB, OT, EDGE
The pick: Abdul Carter, EDGE, Penn State
Titans president of football operations Chad Brinker said last month that Tennessee won’t pass on a “generational” talent. Carter may not be that, but the 6' 3", 252-pounder pairs special explosiveness with power and versatility to form the profile of a game-wrecking pass rusher. Tennessee finished the 2024 season tied for the third-fewest sacks with 32. The Titans need quarterback help, but none in this class should dissuade them from nabbing Carter, who had 12 sacks, 23.5 tackles for loss and 66 pressures this season.
2. Cleveland Browns (3–14)
Biggest needs: OT, WR, EDGE
The pick: Travis Hunter, WR/CB, Colorado
Cleveland has a strong secondary, spearheaded by standout corner Denzel Ward, and Jerry Jeudy had a breakout season at receiver. But Hunter gives the Browns another cornerstone piece at both spots, and while Cleveland sorts out its quarterback situation, Hunter cements a pair of positional strengths. Apart from his unique two-way skill set, Hunter has tremendous athleticism, ball skills and instincts at the catch point—three traits that translate regardless of whether he’s playing offense or defense.
3. New York Giants (3–14)
Biggest needs: QB, OT, DB
The pick: Cam Ward, QB, Miami
There’s no blatantly obvious answer in the 2025 quarterback class, but Ward’s upside makes him the most intriguing bet. Ward, who led the FBS with 39 touchdown passes, has a strong arm, nuanced eyes and promising trajectory. His evolution from Wing-T quarterback in high school to one of college football’s most productive passers in ’24 should alleviate any doubts about his talent transitioning at the next level. While his decision-making runs hot and cold, his playmaking and moxie provide an exciting ceiling.
4. New England Patriots (4–13)
Biggest needs: OT, WR, EDGE
The pick: Will Campbell, OT, LSU
Doubts persist about whether Campbell has long enough arms to play tackle in the NFL—combine measurements should paint a clearer picture—but his three-year career at LSU proved he has the tools needed to last outside. Campbell, a Day 1 starter at left tackle, has smooth feet, reliable technique and easy athleticism that lends itself favorably in both the run and the pass. He’d be a quality addition to the starting five in front of rising second-year signal caller Drake Maye.
5. Jacksonville Jaguars (4–13)
Biggest needs: CB, OL, DL
The pick: Mason Graham, DT, Michigan
Jacksonville has a glaring need at corner, and Graham’s teammate, Will Johnson, makes sense at this spot. But the Jaguars also lack juice from their interior defensive line, and they ranked 28th in the NFL with 34 sacks this past season. Graham is an athletic, yet powerful, defender with active hands. He stars against the run, generates pressure on passing downs and has a safe floor. In Jacksonville, Graham would join Joshua Hines-Allen and Travon Walker, giving the Jaguars a strong trio on the defensive front.
6. Las Vegas Raiders (4–13)
Biggest needs: QB, WR, DB
The pick: Shedeur Sanders, QB, Colorado
Between his natural draw to the spotlight and his big-city presence, Sanders fits well off the field in Las Vegas. He makes plenty of sense on the field, too. For as flashy as his game, and style, appears, Sanders has the intelligence, toughness and accuracy of a starting-caliber pro quarterback, and his arm is certainly strong enough. Sanders had spurts of improvisation, and his ceiling isn’t quite as high as Ward’s, but the Raiders need a quarterback, and Sanders is their best bet at this slot.
7. New York Jets (5–12)
Biggest needs: QB, DL, DB
The pick: Will Johnson, CB, Michigan
With D.J. Reed expected to depart in free agency and new Jets coach Aaron Glenn’s secondary background, Johnson feels like a strong candidate at No. 7. His stock has fluctuated over the past several months, in part due to on-field inconsistencies and shoulder and toe injuries that cost him seven games in 2024. However, Johnson is still an outstanding prospect. He had two pick-sixes before his injury issues, and his fluidity, instincts and ball skills would give the Jets another stout corner opposite Sauce Gardner.
8. Carolina Panthers (5–12)
Biggest needs: EDGE, DL, CB
The pick: Mykel Williams, EDGE, Georgia
The Panthers finished last in the league in points and rushing yards allowed and third-to-last in sacks with 32. Williams is a bit of a gamble in the top 10, but at 6' 5", 265 pounds, he’s explosive, powerful and has a lofty ceiling. He had four sacks in two matchups with Texas, but only 1.5 in his other 10 appearances. If Williams finds consistency, he could become a multi-faceted game-wrecker at the end of Carolina’s defensive line.
9. New Orleans Saints (5–12)
Biggest needs: EDGE, WR, QB
The pick: Tetairoa McMillan, WR, Arizona
What happens with quarterback Derek Carr? New Saints coach Kellen Moore needs to answer that soon, but no matter who’s under center, New Orleans desperately needs receivers. Standout Chris Olave played in only eight games due to injuries, and he still led the team’s wideouts with 32 catches for 400 yards. The 6' 5", 212-pound McMillan has two years of elite production, and his size and ball skills pair well with the savvy, nuanced Olave.
10. Chicago Bears (5–12)
Biggest needs: OL, OT, DL
The pick: Armand Membou, OT, Missouri
The Bears, who allowed a league-high 68 sacks this past season, need help on both the interior and at tackle. Membou, who didn’t allow a sack or quarterback hit in 2024, dominated at right tackle for Missouri, but there are split opinions amongst evaluators on whether he’s better suited inside or outside. Regardless, his quick feet and strong hands will allow him to be an instant starter and give Caleb Williams much-needed help up front.
11. San Francisco 49ers (6–11)
Biggest needs: CB, DE, OT
The pick: Josh Simmons, OT, Ohio State
The 49ers’ offensive line struggled mightily in 2024, and the unit needs a short-term answer at right tackle along with a long-term solution at left tackle once Trent Williams retires. Enter Simmons, who played right tackle for San Diego State in ’22 and left tackle for the Buckeyes the past two years. Without his season-ending ACL tear sustained on Oct. 12, Simmons would have a real chance to be the highest drafted tackle—he didn’t allow a sack in six games this season.
12. Dallas Cowboys (7–10)
Biggest needs: RB, DT, WR
The pick: Ashton Jeanty, RB, Boise State
New head coach Brian Schottenheimer, who spent the past two seasons as the Cowboys’ offensive coordinator, watched Dallas finish 27th in rushing in 2024. If Schottenheimer consults with quarterback Dak Prescott, who recently said Dallas needs a more consistent rushing attack, then Jeanty becomes the clear selection. He rushed for over 2,600 yards in ’24, nearly 900 yards more than the next closest competitor, and he has elite contact balance to create his own yards. Cowboys owner Jerry Jones isn’t shy about swinging on playmakers, and Jeanty could be a plug-and-play star in Dallas.
13. Miami Dolphins (8–9)
Biggest needs: OL, EDGE, DB
The pick: Jalon Walker, LB/EDGE, Georgia
The offensive line is a significant area of need for the Dolphins, but they also need help rushing the passer—Miami finished 27th in sacks this past season with 35. Walker, who played both inside linebacker and rushed off the edge at Georgia, is a difference-maker in multiple ways. He has sideline-to-sideline speed, with a quick first step and bend to beat tackles around the corner. At 6' 2", 245 pounds, he doesn’t have a traditional pass-rushing build, but he had 6.5 sacks and 34 pressures in 2024.
14. Indianapolis Colts (8–9)
Biggest needs: TE, CB, OL
The pick: Tyler Warren, TE, Penn State
None of Indianapolis’s tight ends reached 15 catches or compiled 200 yards in 2024. Warren hit both marks in one game alone, catching 17 passes for 224 yards in a win over USC on Oct. 12. Such was life for Warren, who finished the year with 104 receptions for 1,233 yards and eight touchdowns. At 6' 6", 261 pounds, Warren played in a variety of spots for Penn State, from in-line tight end to wildcat quarterback to outside receiver. He has an old-school, workmanlike build, but his balance of blocking acumen and pass-catching nuance make him the draft’s best tight end.
15. Atlanta Falcons (8–9)
Biggest needs: EDGE, CB, S
The pick: Mike Green, EDGE, Marshall
Falcons defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich has long preached violence as a theme for his units. Green, a 6' 3", 251-pound burner off the edge, fits the bill. He led college football with 17 sacks and 59 pressures, tied for the ninth most. He added 32 run stops, which placed second. Green is best at beating tackles off the snap and rounding the corner, but he’s proven he can win with power, too. Atlanta, which finished second-to-last with 31 sacks, needs immediate help rushing the passer—and nobody was more productive in 2024 than Green.
16. Arizona Cardinals (8–9)
Biggest needs: EDGE, DL, WR
The pick: James Pearce Jr., EDGE, Tennessee
The Cardinals have several edge defenders set to be free agents this spring, and they already needed to revamp their pass rush. Pearce enters the NFL with questions about his run defense and performances against top opponents, but there’s little questioning his athleticism and juice off the edge. The 6' 5", 243-pounder finished second in Division I with 43 hurries and 12th with 55 pressures, according to Pro Football Focus. He also recorded a 22.7% pass rush win rate, eighth best among those with at least 100 pass-rushing snaps.
17. Cincinnati Bengals (9–8)
Biggest needs: CB, WR, DL
The pick: Shemar Stewart, DL, Texas A&M
The Bengals were 25th in total defense, scoring and sacks. Receiver is questionable if Tee Higgins departs this spring, but to maximize Joe Burrow’s window, Cincinnati needs to address its defense. The 6' 5", 281-pound Stewart has the size, strength and athleticism of a top-10 pick, but his numbers—1.5 sacks, 6.5 tackles for loss—don’t match. He finished the 2024 season with 33 hurries, which greatly helps his cause, but Stewart may be a prime draft day example of film versus production in war rooms.
18. Seattle Seahawks (10–7)
Biggest needs: OG, DT, LB
The pick: Tyler Booker, OG, Alabama
The Seahawks allowed 54 sacks in 2024, tied for the third most in the NFL, and starting left guard Laken Tomlinson is a free agent. Perhaps Seattle signs a veteran replacement, but Booker offers a plug-and-play starter who should be a core contributor for several years. Carrying a physical build at 6' 5", 325 pounds, Booker is a strong, consistent finisher in the run game, and he didn’t allow a sack in his final season at Alabama. He spent the past two seasons at left guard but has also made appearances at left tackle and right guard.
19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (10–7)
Biggest needs: CB, EDGE, OG
The pick: Jahdae Barron, CB, Texas
Versatile and highly instinctual, Barron recorded five interceptions at Texas in 2024 en route to winning the Jim Thorpe Award. Barron can play inside and outside, and while he lacks high-end recovery speed and length, his physicality allows him to cover receivers and tight ends. Tampa Bay had the NFL’s fourth worst pass defense, allowing 243.9 yards per game this past season. Barron can be an effective chess piece regardless of where he’s used.
20. Denver Broncos (10–7)
Biggest needs: TE, RB, LB
The pick: Colston Loveland, TE, Michigan
Like Indianapolis, none of Denver’s tight ends eclipsed 200 receiving yards. Surrounding quarterback Bo Nix with weapons should be a focal point of the Broncos’ offseason, and Loveland adds an athletic target who’s capable of stretching the field vertically and horizontally. He tallied 56 receptions for 582 yards and five touchdowns this past season as Michigan’s primary weapon, and in his first two collegiate campaigns, he averaged over 14 yards per catch.
21. Pittsburgh Steelers (10–7)
Biggest needs: WR, CB, QB
The pick: Luther Burden III, WR, Missouri
George Pickens was Pittsburgh’s lone receiver with 40 or more catches and 600-plus receiving yards. He’s also a free agent after the 2025 season. Adding a complementary piece alongside Pickens is important, no matter who leads the Steelers under center next fall. Burden is an uber-explosive playmaker who’s impressive in run-after-catch settings, mixing quickness with physicality. He scored six touchdowns through the air and two on the ground in ’24.
22. Los Angeles Chargers (11–6)
Biggest needs: WR, DL, TE
The pick: Matthew Golden, WR, Texas
Los Angeles needs help on its defensive line, but it also needs a more consistent complementary receiver to Ladd McConkey. Quentin Johnston continues to flash, but he hasn’t been steady, and Josh Palmer is a free agent. Golden, perhaps the biggest breakout in Texas’s run to the College Football Playoff semifinal, is a big-play threat. At 6' 0”, 200 pounds, Golden is a potent run-after-catch player—he had gains of 20-plus yards in 15 of the Longhorns’ 16 games this season.
23. Green Bay Packers (11–6)
Biggest needs: CB, OL, EDGE
The pick: Shavon Revel Jr., CB, East Carolina
Green Bay has an interesting decision to make on Jaire Alexander’s future, and the embattled Eric Stokes is heading toward free agency. Regardless, the Packers have to upgrade their secondary. Much of Revel’s stock depends on his medicals from the NFL combine, as he missed all but three games this past season due to a torn ACL sustained in practice. When healthy, the 6' 3", 193-pounder has the athleticism and ball skills—two interceptions in limited action this season—to be a quality starting corner.
24. Minnesota Vikings (14–3)
Biggest needs: DB, DT, OL
The pick: Malaki Starks, S, Georgia
Minnesota’s secondary is in line for a mass exodus, and its safety room—with Camryn Bynum an unrestricted free agent and Harrison Smith in contract and retirement limbo—appears poised for a remodel. Once a potential top-10 pick, Starks has the athleticism, instincts and versatility to handle different responsibilities for defensive coordinator Brian Flores. Starks finished his Georgia career with six interceptions, and his range and intelligence translates to defending the run. He’s an early impact player and the draft’s best safety.
25. Houston Texans (10–7)
Biggest needs: OL, DL, WR
The pick: Kelvin Banks Jr., OT/OG, Texas
There are questions about whether Banks has the length to stick at tackle, but regardless, he’d be a strong fit in Houston—the Texans allowed 54 sacks this past season, tied for the third most in the NFL. Banks allowed only one sack, two hits and seven hurries this season for the Longhorns, highlighting his quick feet and strong upper half, enabling him to block both finesse and power rushers. Banks may go much earlier than 25th, but as doubts arise about his future at tackle, his stock isn’t where it once was.
26. Los Angeles Rams (10–7)
Biggest needs: OT, CB, WR
The pick: Emeka Egbuka, WR, Ohio State
If the Rams fail to re-sign starting left tackle Alaric Jackson, that figures to be an early point of emphasis. But Jackson’s strong finish to the 2024 campaign elevates the odds of his return, and with Los Angeles announcing its intention to trade former All-Pro receiver Cooper Kupp, the Rams’ biggest offensive need is on the perimeter. Egbuka, Ohio State’s all-time catch leader with 205 receptions, won’t win many style points, but he’s a tough, reliable pass catcher, strong perimeter blocker and quality punt returner. He’d be a good complement to Puka Nacua in the Rams’ receiver room.
27. Baltimore Ravens (12–5)
Biggest needs: DL, OT, WR
The pick: Walter Nolen, DT, Ole Miss
The 6' 3", 305-pound Nolen is explosive and one of the draft’s most disruptive interior rushers. He tallied only four sacks and eight tackles for loss this season at Ole Miss, but he logged 25 hurries. Nolen also had the second-best run defense grade (91.6) among defenders with at least 100 snaps, according to Pro Football Focus. Between his proven pressure ability and ready-made run defense, Nolen can make an early impact on a team with championship aspirations.
28. Detroit Lions (15–2)
Biggest needs: EDGE, WR, CB
The pick: Derrick Harmon, DT, Oregon
Prior to landing at Oregon for 2024, Harmon spent three seasons at Michigan State, and he hails from Detroit. Beyond the allure of a potential homecoming, Harmon was one of college football’s best pass rushers this past season. He’s scheme-versatile, can play up and down the line of scrimmage and wins with both quickness and physicality. Harmon finished tied for third in the nation with 43 hurries, and he had 55 pressures. The Lions need immediate help up front, and Harmon, from their own backyard, is ready to deliver.
29. Washington Commanders (12–5)
Biggest needs: EDGE, WR, OT
The pick: Jack Sawyer, EDGE, Ohio State
Washington’s run defense ranked third worst in both yards per game and yards per carry, and the 6' 5", 260-pounder is an NFL-ready run defender due to his strength, physicality, hand usage and instincts. Sawyer is tough, powerful and his motor always runs hot. His pass-rush repertoire steadily grew during his time at Ohio State, and he posted his best numbers—nine sacks and 64 total pressures—in his final season.
30. Buffalo Bills (13–4)
Biggest needs: DL, WR, EDGE
The pick: Kenneth Grant, DT, Michigan
Adding help for MVP quarterback Josh Allen is a viable option, but the Bills also need a traditional, big-bodied defensive tackle in the middle of their line. Grant, who’s 6' 3" and weighs 339 pounds, checks that box, but he’s also nimble on his feet. Grant can make plays in pursuit due to his explosiveness and instincts, and he’s an ascending pass rusher—he had three sacks and 27 pressures in 2024 and capped his career with five hurries against Ohio State.
31. Kansas City Chiefs (15–2)
Biggest needs: CB, OT, RB
The pick: Josh Conerly Jr., OT, Oregon
The Eagles’ vaunted defensive front made Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes look mortal in Super Bowl LIX, sacking the two-time NFL MVP six times and hitting him 11 times. But Kansas City’s issues on the offensive line, particularly at left tackle, were prevalent all season. Perhaps taking a swing on another young starter isn’t the safest play, but Conerly, who allowed only one sack, one hit and five pressures at left tackle for Oregon this past season, has a strong track record of keeping his quarterback upright.
32. Philadelphia Eagles (14–3)
Biggest needs: DL, EDGE, LB
The pick: Nic Scourton, EDGE, Texas A&M
Unfortunately for Eagles general manager Howie Roseman, there are no University of Georgia defenders who make sense at this slot—but Scourton is a strong consolation prize. After leading the Big Ten in sacks in 2023 at Purdue, he logged five sacks and 28 hurries in his first season with the Aggies. Scourton, who stands 6' 4", 285 pounds, has a high floor due to his hot-running motor and consistency against the run.