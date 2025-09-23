Mic Caught Packers’ Lineman’s Hilarious Reaction After Getting Beat by Myles Garrett
Myles Garrett was a force to be reckoned with during the Browns' upset win over the previously undefeated Packers. One moment during Sunday's clash captured just how big of a problem he was in the trenches in Cleveland.
Microphones caught the dialogue between Green Bay quarterback Jordan Love and one of his offensive linemen after Garrett was able to get into the backfield and pressure Love. Four-year veteran tackle Rasheed Walker was instantly blown past by Garrett on one snap during Sunday's game, leaving him unable to do anything but shout a warning to his quarterback.
Walker could be overheard shouting, "Jordan! Run!" after losing his one-on-one matchup against Garrett in the blink of an eye. Fortunately, the message reached Love, who was able to scramble his way out of the pocket and throw the ball away before Garrett was able to close the gap between them.
Garrett was then seen laughing about the moment while recanting the experience to his teammate on the sideline.
Have a look:
When a player like Garrett is emerges untouched from the trenches, there's really not much that can separate him from at least pressuring the quarterback. How do you stop this?
Walker's desperate attempt to alert Love helped prevent what would've otherwise been a pretty devastating sack.