Micah Parsons Kicks Off Cowboys' Offseason By Saying They'll Win Super Bowl Next Year
Things did not go well for the 2024 Dallas Cowboys but hope springs eternal and podcasts are a place to have wide-ranging discussions. So Micah Parsons is now on record predicting that his team will win the Super Bowl next season.
"We're not done yet and I hope that y'all don't think we're done yet," Parsons said. "It's going to be an amazing, amazing, amazing thing to see us next year when we are holding the trophy ... We're going to be holding a trophy up next year, point blank, period."
What a way to kick off what is sure to be an eventful offseason. There is no wiggle room to walk this back as "point blank, period" is about as definitive as one can get.
To be clear: every athlete in every sport should believe that their team can win it all. Every fan should want players on their preferred team to think they can capture the ultimate goal. That doesn't change reality and it's going to be months and months and months of people pointing to these assertions while pointing and laughing.
Dallas will be coming off a 7-10 year that saw Dak Prescott go down with injury. They'll have to figure out how to win in their own building and negotiate a fishbowl where there's no end to the line of people looking to leverage them for content.
On the bright side they will be absurdly talented. Parsons is going to have to sit with this one for over a year but if America's Team somehow does realize their untapped potential, he'll have a well-earned and hopefully lengthy victory lap.