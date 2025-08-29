SI

Micah Parsons’s Agent Says Record-Setting Contract With Packers Is ‘Fluffless’

David Mulugheta took a short victory lap on social media after the news.

Kristen Wong

Micah Parsons's agent, David Mulugheta, shared a tweet celebrating Parsons's record-setting deal with the Packers after being traded by the Cowboys.
Micah Parsons has dogged NFL agent David Mulugheta to thank for his blockbuster trade to the Packers, in which he secured a record-breaking contract that reset the non-quarterback market.

Following a long and tense contract stalemate, the Cowboys traded Parsons to the Packers ahead of the 2025 season—and are better off for it, as owner Jerry Jones rambled in a press conference Thursday night. While Jones and the Cowboys look ahead to a starkly different future without their star edge-rusher, Parsons got his bag from Green Bay with Mulugheta's help: a reported four-year, $188 million contract that includes $136 million guaranteed and averages $47 million a year.

Mulugheta, who's been on the receiving end of a few snarky digs from Jones during the Parsons-Cowboys offseason drama, celebrated the two-time All Pro's new deal with the perfect, self-assured tweet.

After Andrew Brandt, a Sports Illustrated contributor and former member of the Green Bay front office, expressed his skepticism about Parsons's contract with the Packers and suggested that some of the money listed was likely “fluff," Mulugheta responded:

"Go investigate and let me know what you find."

He then added his own hashtag: "Fluffless."

NFL reporters should find out the numbers of Parsons's historic deal soon enough. Parsons's 47-million-a-year money puts him in a comfortable spot atop the non-quarterback market, with Steelers' T.J. Watt sitting in second with $41 million.

As the dust continues to settle from the stunning trade, it's clear Parsons got the contract he was looking for, and it seems like the Packers were happy to give it to him.

KRISTEN WONG

Kristen Wong is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. She has been a sports journalist since 2020. Before joining SI in November 2023, Wong covered four NFL teams as an associate editor with the FanSided NFL Network and worked as a staff writer for the brand’s flagship site. Outside of work, she has dreams of running her own sporty dive bar.

