Micah Parsons Confidently Issues Bold Prediction for Cowboys 2025 Record
The NFL began releasing part of the schedule for the 2025 NFL season on Wednesday ahead of the full reveal later in the evening. Early on, it seems star linebacker Micah Parsons is feeling confident about the Dallas Cowboys' chances of a bounce-back season.
Members of the team were out on a golfing excursion which was live streamed by the team. During the stream, Parsons was on camera from his seat in a golf cart next to CeeDee Lamb when he shared his optimistic outlook for the upcoming campaign.
"Honestly, I see us having another 12-win season. That's my prediction. 12 wins minimum. I see 12 wins," Parsons said, seemingly looking at the team's schedule on his phone.
He then committed to recording one sack for every 100 receiving yards Lamb records in the 2025 season, vowing to record 20 sacks if Lamb is able to reach 2,000 yards.
A 12-win season would be a vast improvement from last year's disappointing campaign, during which Dallas won just seven games, its fewest in a season since 2020. The Cowboys won 12 games in each season from 2021 to '23, and Parsons thinks the team could produce similar results in the regular season in '25, too. Of course, injuries played a big role in the team's 7–10 record in '24, so keeping a clean bill of health will be crucial for the team in order to meet Parsons's rather lofty expectations.
The Cowboys will be taking on the reigning Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles to kick off the 2025 season, with the rival sides set to meet in a primetime matchup on Monday Night Football on Sept. 4.