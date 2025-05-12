NFL Going With Historic Divisional Rivalry to Kick Off the 2025 Season
The NFL calendar has turned to that magical time of year when the upcoming season schedule is released piecemeal to drum up maximum interest and fans dutifully update their own agendas with great excitement. Things got off and running early Monday morning as the league announced that Dallas Cowboys will travel to take on the Philadelphia Eagles in the Thursday night kickoff game on Sept. 4 at 8:20 p.m.
Since 2004 the first game of the year has traditionally pitted the defending Super Bowl champion team in an attractive matchup aimed at maximum ratings. Eagles-Cowboys, with a storied and passionate NFC East rivalry upon which to draw upon, certainly qualifies.
Last year's two meetings between these two clubs weren't competitive at all with Philadelphia rolling 34-6 and 41-7 in post-Thanksgiving tilts. Though to be fair neither of those games included Dak Prescott who had long been lost to a season-ending injury at this point.
Dallas is always one of, if not the most discussed and polarizing franchise and they'll have the first opportunity to shape a narrative. The Eagles will have a chance to send a message as they begin defense of their Super Bowl.
And if you find that intriguing then you'll love the lead up to this Wednesday when the other 271 matchups will become public.