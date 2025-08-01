Micah Parsons Reportedly Considering Two ‘Drastic Measures’ in Contract Standoff
The once-far-fetched scenario in which Micah Parsons gets traded by the Dallas Cowboys suddenly doesn't seem so unbelievable.
Parsons's relationship with the Dallas Cowboys has "deteriorated" just a month ahead of the 2025 NFL season, and the star pass-rusher is now considering two "drastic measures," The Athletic's Dianna Russini reported Friday.
The first is a trade request. The second, which admittedly is more vague, is "a declaration that he is severing his relationship with the team," according to Russini's sources. It's not immediately clear what such a "declaration" would look like.
Russini's report marks the latest contentious development in Parsons's drawn-out contract saga this offseason, with the two-time All-Pro entering the final year of his five-year rookie contract. Parsons is next up to become the highest-paid non-quarterback in the NFL, after Pittsburgh Steelers' T.J. Watt earned that distinction with his three-year, $123 million ($41 million per year) extension in July.
Parsons last spoke about the stalled negotiations on July 22: "I want to be here, I've always said I want to be here. But at the end of the day, they sign the checks like always. Let's see if they want me to be here."
It's no secret that the longer the Cowboys wait, the pricier Parsons's extension will likely be. Parsons's verbal disgruntlement over his ongoing contract standoff during training camp didn't seem to do much to sway the Cowboys' brass—perhaps a trade request will.