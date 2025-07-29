Adam Schefter Offers Concerning Update on Micah Parsons' Contract Talks With Cowboys
Micah Parsons is in line to reset the market when he receives a new contract from the Dallas Cowboys, as he figures to become the NFL's highest paid defensive player.
It seems that contract talks with the Cowboys have hit a snare, however, based on reporting from ESPN's Adam Schefter on Tuesday. Appearing on The Pat McAfee Show, Schefter indicated that the negotiations between Dallas and Parsons have gone "sideways" and that a deal is now further from being signed than it was at the start of the offseason. That comes on the heels of some eye-opening comments made by Stephen Jones earlier in the week.
"I would say right now we're further apart from a deal in late July, early August than we were in late March, early April. ... The two sides have gone backwards, not forwards. I don't think they're speaking very much these days, if at all," Schefter said, though he noted that could change at any point between now and the regular season.
"I don't think Micah's real happy with them right now. I don't think they're real happy with him. I don't think anybody's real happy with anybody and I don't think there's a deal being discussed right now, not to mention being close."
It's not uncommon for the Cowboys to wrap up their negotiations late in the offseason, but Schefter did say that this situation "sounds different" and "a little more personal."
The longer Dallas waits to get a deal done with Parsons, the higher his price tag will rise. T.J. Watt reset the market with his three-year, $123 million deal, and Parsons is set to surpass his $41 million annual average value whenever his new contract gets done.
The timeline on that new deal is a bit foggy now, however, as it seems progress in negotiations has stalled.