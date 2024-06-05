Micah Parsons Says He Can Wait 'My Turn' for New Contract With Cowboys
During an offseason rife with contract extensions for the league’s top stars from Justin Jefferson to Christian McCaffrey, Dallas Cowboys’ Micah Parsons is in no rush to get a new deal done.
Parsons is entering the fourth year of his rookie contract, set to make just $3 million this season. The two-time All-Pro will make $21.3 million in 2025 on the fifth-year option of his deal.
“I’m patient. Patience is a virtue,” Parsons told the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. “I’m waiting my turn. Let CeeDee go get whatever. Let Dak get whatever… I kind of know where the money is. It’s not like I see the Cowboys with $90 million in cap space.”
Quarterback Dak Prescott is playing in the final year of his deal while wide receiver CeeDee Lamb is currently in the middle of increasingly tense contract negotiations. Lamb's recent decision to skip mandatory minicamp came shortly after news of Vikings wideout Justin Jefferson’s four-year, $140 million extension, which made Jefferson the highest paid receiver in the league and the highest paid non-quarterback in NFL history.
Others Cowboys who could be in line for lucrative paydays down the road include cornerback DaRon Bland, tight end Jake Ferguson and guard Tyler Smith.
Parsons did not participate in his team’s voluntary OTAs but was present at the start of mandatory minicamp on Tuesday. Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy called OTAs a “missed opportunity” for Parsons, who will be playing under new defensive coordinator Mike Zimmer this year.
"Yeah, you know, I think the more years you have, the more you understand that there's also like the business side to it," Parsons said of his choice to opt out of the Cowboys' voluntary offseason program. "You know, and I think that's what camp is for. I mean, there was a time where Aaron Donald didn't even go to camp and he won Defensive Player of the Year and then went to the playoffs. Like, are we forgetting these times?”