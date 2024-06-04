CeeDee Lamb Will Miss Cowboys Mandatory Minicamp Amid Contract Negotiations
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb is absent from the team's mandatory minicamp, and coach Mike McCarthy told reporters on Tuesday that Lamb isn't expected to attend it.
Lamb's decision to skip mandatory minicamp comes amid the team's discussions surrounding his contract extension. He also missed the team's offseason workout program a few weeks ago and its voluntary workouts back in April.
This news comes one day after Minnesota Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson agreed to a four-year, $140 million contract, which made him the highest paid receiver in the league along with becoming the highest paid non-quarterback in NFL history.
Lamb previously stated that his goal is to be one of the top-paid receivers in the NFL, if not the highest-paid. It stands to reason that Jefferson's contract likely stood out to Lamb when negotiating his extension.
Lamb's contract isn't the only one the Cowboys have to figure out this offseason. Quarterback Dak Prescott and linebacker Micah Parsons await extensions as well.