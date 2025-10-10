Micah Parsons Crushes Eagles With Four-Word Tweet After Consecutive Tush Push Plays
Micah Parsons was just like every other NFL fan watching the Eagles score a touchdown following four consecutive tush push plays.
In the second quarter of Thursday night's game against the Giants, the Eagles used their signature take on the quarterback sneak on a 3rd-and-short and then a 4th-and-short, bringing them just about one yard away from the goal-line. Philly then ran the same play two more times to cap off the successful, albeit a bit boring, touchdown drive.
Giants fans weren't loving the Eagles' tush pushes—especially since they seemed to commit a false start penalty on one of them—and neither was Parsons.
The former Dallas star shared a blunt message on social media calling out the Eagles for the "non-football" play: "This is not football!" Parsons wrote on X (formerly Twitter), and added two trash can emojis.
The Eagles' four consecutive tush pushes ate up roughly two minutes of the clock, with the game's announcers pointing out that it was sheer "bully ball" from the NFC East powerhouse.
You can watch all four of Philly's tush push attempts below:
If it works, it works.
A tush push ban proposal floated by the Packers earlier this year fell short by two votes at the NFL owners' meeting in May, which means the play—and all of its surrounding controversy–is here to stay for at least the 2025 season.