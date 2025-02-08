Micah Parsons Wants to Win a Super Bowl So Bad He Joked About Joining the Chiefs
If you can't beat them, join them.
While Dallas Cowboys star linebacker Micah Parsons is all in on the future for America's Team, he'd do whatever it takes to make sure he wins a Super Bowl during his career—even if that means joining the Kansas City Chiefs.
Oh his show, The Edge with Micah Parsons, the star pass rusher spoke with Derrick Henry about their shared need to check off that illustrious Super Bowl title on their list of career accomplishments.
Parsons suggested to Henry follow the lead of LeSean McCoy, who went ring chasing late in his NFL career and won two Super Bowls, one with the Chiefs and another with the Bucs, in his final two seasons in the league.
Henry quickly disagreed, saying he wants to win with the Baltimore Ravens, noting he's playing with "the quarterback he's always wanted to play with" in Lamar Jackson. Parsons feels differently though, telling Henry, "if you can't beat 'em, join 'em."
"In the next four or five years, once I hit 30, and I'm not where I need to be, if that ring isn't right here fitted," Parsons said before he made the hand motion familiar to every Chiefs fan, the tomahawk chop.
Parsons, 25, has been named to the Pro Bowl in each of his four NFL seasons. A lot can change across the league by his 30th birthday, but he'll do what he needs to do to win a ring.