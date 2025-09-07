Micah Parsons Played Big Role in Packers Getting Key Turnover Against Lions
Micah Parsons is already making an impact for his new team.
During the first half of Parsons's debut for the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, his pressure led directly to a turnover.
Late in the first half of Green Bay's Week 1 matchup with the Detroit Lions, the All-Pro edge rusher beat his man and got pressure on quarterback Jared Goff. As a result, Goff rushed his throw and was intercepted by Packers safety Evan Williams.
Video is below.
Here's a closeup of Parsons's rush on the play as he beat All-Pro right tackle Penei Sewell to the inside and got in Goff's face.
Parsons didn't record a tackle or sack in the first half but he is already making an impact.
Packers Trade for Micah Parsons Already Paying off
The Packers traded for the 26-year-old and signed him to a massive contract extension specifically for this purpose. He can absolutely wreck games as an edge rusher.
During his four-year career with the Dallas Cowboys, Parsons has racked up 52.5 sacks in 63 games. He has never produced fewer than 12 sacks in a season, and that came in 2024 when he only played in 13 games. Green Bay is hoping he can replicate that success and continue to be one of the best defensive players in the NFL.
He already looks the part with the Packers.