Micah Parsons Had Wordless Response to Fan Who Wants Him to Join Falcons
Cowboys star Micah Parsons showed up to his team's preseason finale against the Falcons on Friday with nachos in one hand and a fake phone in the other.
As Parsons walked through the tunnel at AT&T stadium ahead of the Atlanta-Dallas kickoff, he gave off casual vibes amid increasingly tense contract negotiations with Dallas. Parsons, dressed in all black, nonchalantly munched on nachos while making his way to the field. At one point, a fan could be heard shouting to Parsons, "Come to the Falcons!"
Parsons appeared to respond by making a "call me" gesture before walking away:
It's the latest incident in a drama-filled offseason that will likely only add to growing rumors about a potential divorce between Parsons and the Cowboys ahead of the 2025 season.
While Jerry Jones continues to take shots at Parsons and his agent, David Mulugheta, throughout the Cowboys star's ugly drawn-out contract dispute, Parsons seems to be quietly biding his time and waiting on a new deal—whether that'll come from Dallas or somewhere else.