Adam Schefter Describes Cowboys, Micah Parsons Situation As Headed Towards ‘Divorce’
Since Micah Parsons publicly requested a trade from the Cowboys on Aug. 1, not much has happened regarding his contract situation. Dallas owner Jerry Jones hasn't given clear answers as to why those negotiations have paused, and he hasn't given any insight into whether the team plans to start up those conversations with Parsons again before the regular season.
Right now, it seems like the situation is in a lull.
ESPN's Adam Schefter provided his take on his podcast this week, sharing a pretty grim perspective on Parsons's future with the Cowboys. Schefter believes there will be a "divorce" at some point between Parsons and the Cowboys, the question right now is when and how.
"You can't get a deal done, if you're not even talking. The two sides haven't had any negotiations since late March or early April. It sounds like at this point it's personal," Schefter said. ".Now, have other people put those feelings aside in the past and figured out a way to work out a deal? Yeah. I don't see that happening here. I see these two sides headed towards divorce in time. The only question is, when is that divorce going to happen, and how is it going to happen?"
The next few weeks before the 2025 season begins will be very telling in the Parsons–Cowboys situation. Either the Cowboys will make amends with their star defensive end and extend him, or they will look to trade him before the season. It really seems like anything is possible at this point, but Schefter believes a trade is inevitable.