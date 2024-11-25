Micah Parsons Had Harsh Message for Critics Who Want Cowboys to Tank This Season
The Dallas Cowboys won their fourth game of the season in the most chaotic of circumstances on Sunday, beating the Washington Commanders, 34–26, on the road. In one of the more bewildering finishes of the NFL season, the end of the Cowboys-Commanders game featured an 86-yard touchdown, a missed game-tying extra point and an onside kick returned to the house all in the span of a few minutes.
Dallas snapped its ugly five-game losing streak, the franchise’s longest since it lost seven straight in 2015, and improved to 4–7 after Sunday’s results.
However, the team’s critics weren’t all that convinced by the rollercoaster win. Many fans wondered whether the Cowboys would be better off scrapping this season and rebuilding for the next, as Dallas currently holds the 11th pick in the 2025 NFL draft.
Amid brewing controversy over the Cowboys’ short-term future, star pass-rusher Micah Parsons delivered a stern rebuke to those hoping the team will tank for a higher draft selection come April.
“I’m not done yet,” Parsons said, via Jon Machota of The Athletic. “I don’t plan on tanking. If the higher-ups are looking for a draft pick, I hope that’s ruined, because we got a lot of football left to play. As long as I’m a part of this team, we’re always going to fight.”
Despite Sunday’s victory, the Cowboys’ woes are far from over with plenty of football left to be played and with coach Mike McCarthy arguably on the hot seat for the rest of the season.
Dallas is on a short week and will take on the New York Giants on Thanksgiving Day at 4:30 p.m. E.T.