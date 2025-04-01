Micah Parsons Responds After Jerry Jones's Dismissive Comments About His Agent
Micah Parsons figures to be the next star NFL player to reset the market with a new contract, but the timeline for when that will occur remains murky. Jerry Jones's recent comments certainly won't help matters.
When asked about the negotiations for a new contract for Parsons, Jones spoke dismissively about Parsons' agent David Mulugheta, saying that "the agent isn't a concern" and adding that he didn't even know Mulugheta's name. Those remarks don't seem to have sat too well with Parsons, who took to social media in response.
"Facts!! David is the best and I will not be doing any deal without [David Mulugheta] involved! Like anyone with good sense I hired experts for a reason. There is no one I trust more when it comes to negotiating contracts than David! There will be no backdoors in this contract negotiation," wrote Parsons on X.
Mulugheta is one of the most respected agents in the business, representing some of the top talent in the NFL such as Parsons, Derwin James, Christian Wilkins, Jalen Ramsey and Deshaun Watson, among many others. There had been reports that Parsons and Jones had discussed a contract extension without Mulugheta present, but the star linebacker made clear that nothing would be signed without input from his agent.
A new contract for Parsons would almost certainly see him earn more than the $40.25 million per season Ja'Marr Chase is collecting from the Cincinnati Bengals as the highest-paid non-quarterback in the NFL. It stands to reason that, with such a lucrative deal on the line, Parsons would want his agent by his side during negotiations to ensure that everything is in order, and he made clear that's the case in his response to Jones's comments.