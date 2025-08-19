Micah Parsons Praises Starting Quarterbacks Who Play During Preseason
On Monday night, the Cincinnati Bengals and Washington Commanders both took a big risk and played their starting quarterbacks during Week 2 of the preseason.
Micah Parsons loved it.
The Dallas Cowboys' star defensive end took to X (formerly Twitter) to praise the teams and their quarterbacks for doing it.
Cowboys reporter Clarence Hill Jr. quote-tweeted a video of Joe Burrow being sacked during the game with the caption, "Play your franchise qb in the preseason they said." But Parsons wasn't having it.
The two-time All-Pro quoted Hill's tweet and said, "This is what needed! We’ve just become soft in my generation! You have gotta figure what’s wrong in preseason, they will become better from it!"
He makes a fair point that there is value in working things out during actual preseason games, but the risk of injury may not be worth it.
Parsons is still holding out from the Cowboys as he attempts to get a new contract. He has demanded a trade, but no one expects that to happen. He's still locked in on preseason football despite not playing.