Micah Parsons Had the Saddest Social Post After CeeDee Lamb Injury News
The Dallas Cowboys saw another one of the team's star players ruled out for the rest of the season on Thursday after it was declared that CeeDee Lamb would be sidelined due to a lingering shoulder injury.
Following the latest injury blow to the Cowboys, star edge rusher Micah Parsons took to social media to share his reaction. He was distraught over Lamb's injury news which leaves him as one of the team's lone star players for the final two weeks of the campaign.
Dallas has been beset by injuries this season. Among those to be sidelined for the season include quarterback Dak Prescott, guard Zack Martin, linebacker DeMarvion Overshown, cornerback Trevon Diggs and Lamb, in addition to a handful of others.
With so many key players unavailable, Parsons couldn't help but wonder where all of his teammates went.
Despite being without so much talent, the Cowboys have played some of their best football of the season in recent weeks. The team has improved to 7–8 on the season, and despite the postseason being out of reach, they've strung together four wins in their last five games.
Parsons will look to hold down the fort while his teammates recover from their respective injuries. He's done a great job of that since returning from his own injuries earlier in the season. After missing the entire month of October and part of November, Parsons has recorded 8.5 sacks and 23 tackles in his last seven games.
The team will hope to back to full strength at the start of next season, having been bit badly by the injury bug throughout 2024.