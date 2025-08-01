Micah Parsons’s Teammates Show Support for Cowboys Star With Subtle Move
Micah Parsons's teammates have his back.
On Friday, as tensions mounted between Parsons and the Dallas Cowboys, the four-time Pro Bowler's fellow defenders made a move to back him up. A number of Cowboys defenders went on X (formerly Twitter) and changed their profile pictures in solidarity.
Trevon Diggs, DeMarvion Overshown, and Juanyeh Thomas led the charge.
Despite months of negotiations, the Cowboys and Parsons aren't close on a new contract extension. The 26-year-old is expected to land the biggest non-quarterback deal in NFL history, but neither side seems willing to budge. To make matters worse, the Cowboys are reportedly refusing to negotiate with Parsons's agent and insist on going directly to the player.
Things have gotten so bad, Parsons is considering asking to be traded or even going as far as completely severing his relationship with the Cowboys.
Earlier this offseason, the Cleveland Browns locked Myles Garrett up to a four-year, $160 million contract extension that includes $123.5 million in guaranteed money. That is almost certainly the floor for any Parsons deal.
A three-time All-Pro, Parsons has 52.5 sacks in 63 career games and has reached double digits in each of his four NFL seasons. He is undoubtedly one of the best defenders in the league and one of the most talented players the Cowboys have ever had.
His teammates are making it clear where they stand in the matter.