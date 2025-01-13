Mic’d Up Eagles WRs Gave Saquon Barkley Stern NSFW Message After Game-Ending Slide
There’s no shortage of people angry at Saquon Barkley for his game-ending slide in the Philadelphia Eagles’ 22-10 wild-card round victory over the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, his own teammates included.
Barkley made the smart and selfless decision to give himself up after breaking free for what could have been an easy rushing touchdown—and his first playoff score with the Birds—late in the fourth quarter. The Eagles star was seen celebrating after the slide, having helped his team run out the clock and secure the win, but his Philly teammates were far from impressed.
Mics caught Eagles wideouts A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith playfully cursing out Barkley on the sidelines and telling him that he should have gone for the touchdown instead.
“Why the f--- he ain’t keep f------ running?” Smith said. “That f------ tripping! That f------ wild! Aye, I’m finna slap this f------ man.”
“Bring your a--!” Brown shouted at Barkley.
Barkley jogged over to the sidelines, where Smith immediately gave him an earful: “Motherf----- keep running!”
Barkley’s classy slide clearly peeved his teammates enough for Brown to pop his head out of his book and for Smith to launch into a finger-wagging expletive-laden lecture. He would finish the game with 25 carries for 119 yards and currently sits at 2,124 rushing yards on the year including regular season and the playoffs, good for fifth-most in NFL history.