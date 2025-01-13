Saquon Barkley Broke So Many Bettors' Hearts With Selfless Move in Final Minute of Win
Bettors across the world have to be furious with Saquon Barkley.
Late in Sunday's wild-card matchup between the Philadelphia Eagles and Green Bay Packers, Barkley had a chance to run almost unimpeded into the end zone but opted to kneel down instead. Barkley set things up so the Eagles could run out the clock and secure the win.
Philadelphia led Green Bay 22-10 with 1:09 left in the game. The Eagles faced second-and-6 from their own 24-yard line when quarterback Jalen Hurts handed the ball to Barkley and he burst through the line for 17 yards and likely could have run all the way into the end zone. Instead, as he broke free, Barkley slid down, giving himself up in the process.
Unfortunately for the gambling community, Barkley was the most bet anytime touchdown scorer in the game. He went scoreless because he gave himself up in that moment and allowed his team to run the clock out.
The Eagles kneeled on the ball once and took their 22-10 win into the divisional round.
Barkley finished the day with 119 yards on 25 rushes, while adding two catches for four yards. Notably, he had zero touchdowns.