Mics Picked Up Jalen Hurts's Classy Message to Russell Wilson After Eagles Beat Steelers
On Sunday the Philadelphia Eagles defended their home turf, beating the Pittsburgh Steelers, 27-13. It was a big statement game from Jalen Hurts and Philly's passing offense; after a week's worth of questions about Hurts, A.J. Brown, and how effective the Eagles can be throwing the ball, Hurts threw for 290 yards and a pair of TDs.
On the other sideline, Hurts's counterpart Russell Wilson did not have such a good day. The former Denver Broncos and Seattle Seahawks quarterback managed only 128 yards and one touchdown on 14 completions. It was far from his best outing in what has been a resurgent season for Wilson, but that didn't stop Hurts from delivering a classy message to Wilson after the final whistle.
Mics picked up Hurts telling Wilson he paved the way for quarterbacks such as himself and he grew up watching Wilson ball out. It was a nice moment.
Wilson is only 10 years older than Hurts so maybe it stung a bit to hear Hurts talk about how he grew up watching him. But a classy sentiment nonetheless from the Eagles quarterback.
The two QBs will now march on their own separate paths and won't meet again this season unless both qualify for the Super Bowl.