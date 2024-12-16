Devonta Smith Credits ‘Tough Conversations’ for Helping Eagles Get Back on Track
It’s all sunny in Philadelphia.
On Sunday the Eagles took down the Pittsburgh Steelers 27-13 to secure their 10th straight win and improve to 12-2 on the season.
The win came at a good time, as the Eagles had gone through some locker room drama in the days leading up to the game. Early in the week, Eagles edge rusher Brandon Graham, who is out for the season due to injury, raised concerns while speaking with Philadelphia radio when he described a rift between quarterback Jalen Hurts and A.J. Brown.
While Graham quickly walked back the comments, and later apologized to the team, the drama spooled out no less. Hurts and Brown addressed the team, saying all was good, but the larger NFL world waited to see how exactly the relationship would play out on the field.
Hurts and Brown answered with actions that spoke louder than words, connecting for a touchdown and celebrating together as a clear message to anyone watching that all was well within the locker room.
After the Eagles win, receiver DeVonta Smith addressed the growth the team had shown in the lead-up to the game, crediting his teammates’ ability to be honest with each other when it was necessary.
“A lot of tough conversations,” Smith said of the Eagles’ week. “Having those uncomfortable conversations with each other, I think that’s why this team is so close, and why this team is so good. Everyone can have those uncomfortable conversations with each other, and nobody feels no type of way.”
Now with 10 straight wins under their belts, the conversations within the Eagles’ locker room should hopefully get a lot more comfortable.