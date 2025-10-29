Michael Carter II Made Surprising Financial Concession to Leave Jets
Cornerback Michael Carter II has only known one team in his five-year NFL career—the Jets. However, on Wednesday he appeared to make a move that demonstrated a willingness to leave them behind.
According to a Wednesday afternoon report from NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Carter is waiving a crucial clause in his contract in order to facilitate his trade from New York to the Eagles. Carter, due $5 million guaranteed for injury in 2026, is reportedly waiving that provision in order to join Philadelphia.
Carter, 26, has played in five games for the Jets this season and started four. He has broken up two passes and combined for 14 total tackles.
Over the course of his five-year career, Carter has two interceptions, 26 passes defended, and 223 total tackles. New York drafted him 154th in 2021 after a four-year career with Duke.
New York is 1–7 on the season, while the Eagles—the NFC East leaders—are 6–2.