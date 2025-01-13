Michael Strahan Took a Not-So-Subtle Shot at Giants GM During Fox Pregame Show
The New York Giants had a miserable 2024 season, finishing with the worst record in the NFC at 3-14. Making matters even worse was that they had to watch their former star running back, Saquon Barkley, have a monster season in his first with the Eagles. Barkley ran for over 2,000 yards and is a big reason why Philadelphia is still alive in the divisional round of the playoffs.
Barkley, however, isn't the only former Giants player who had a big 2024 season after leaving New York. Safety Xavier McKinney just finished his first year with the Green Bay Packers after spending the previous four seasons with the Giants. He had a big year, too, finishing with a career-high eight interceptions. Green Bay signed him to a four-year deal in free agency last offseason.
Former Giants great Michael Strahan brought up both players before Sunday's Packers-Eagles wild-card game, and he took a not-so-subtle shot at Giants GM Joe Schoen while talking about the keys to the matchup.
"Xavier McKinney, co-leader in takeaways in the NFL, number two in interceptions in the NFL," Strahan said before looking straight into the camera and adding: "Thank you New York Giants because you let him go and you let Barkley go, well done."
The Giants, who announced last week they're keeping Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll, will pick third in this year's NFL draft. We'll have to wait and see if they make any moves in free agency, and if they let go any more good players.